Missing Harrisburg man

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 58-year-old man was reported missing from his Harrisburg home on Thursday.

Roland Myers was reported missing on December 26 after he was last seen at his home in the 2000 block of North 3rd Street in Harrisburg.

Myers is described as five feet and five inches tall, and approximately 160 pounds.

He is known to carry a large green military-style duffle bag.

Myers suffers from medical conditions that require medical attention.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.