Penn State to see departures after Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON -- Saturday marks the final game for the 2019 Penn State team and Texas could be a last stand for a few Nittany Lions.

We already know that's the case for defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos, who had announced his decision to forgo his senior season, but KJ Hamler says his announcement will come after the Cotton Bowl.

"You know, I don't want to be a distraction towards the team," the junior wide receiver said. "So, people ask me everyday. People say, 'KJ, what are you doing? Are you leaving?' This is not just KJ Hamler going to the Cotton Bowl. I really just pushed that to the side."

Gross-Matos added, "I don't want to get emotional. Hopefully I won't, but I've been feeling it a little more here lately. I'm just super appreciative of these guys and the ways they've embraced me and my decision, too. They've been super supportive."

Head coach James Franklin is expecting some departures after the bowl and he will need the room with 11 early enrollees arriving on campus in January.