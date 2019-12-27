Plenty of clouds with a few morning sprinkles Friday, then dry until shower chances return later during the weekend

Posted 4:55 AM, December 27, 2019, by

Friday brings a few morning sprinkles or light showers, then it’s cloudy and mild during the afternoon.

 

 

Temperatures are above average again on Friday despite clouds and small sprinkle chances.

STAYING MILD TO END THE WEEK: A weak cold front crosses Central PA today, bringing plenty of clouds and the chance for a few light showers. There’s haze and fog to start Friday morning, with temperatures in the 30s for most areas. Once the haze and fog thins out through the morning, expect plenty of clouds throughout the day. There’s a small chance for a few sprinkles or a light shower, mainly during the morning and midday hours. Expect afternoon highs to remain on the mild side with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. The clouds start to break much later during the evening, but all is quiet for and Friday evening plans. Temperatures fall through the 40s. Skies turn partly to mostly clear through the night. Lows dip into the middle 30s to near 40 degrees.

 

 

The weekend starts dry, but showers are likely by Sunday afternoon.

50/50 WEEKEND AHEAD: A 50/50 weekend is ahead for the Commonwealth. Saturday is the dry day. Skies are partly sunny ahead of the next system. We’re dry as it develops, and temperatures look a bit milder too! Expect afternoon high temperatures to reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday starts dry with plenty of clouds, but it will not end dry. Later during the afternoon showers arrives. Temperatures reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Rain showers are expected to continue through the rest of the night and into Monday morning as well. Conditions dry out by midday, and even some sunshine should break out! Afternoon highs are back into the 50s for most!

 

 

Rain chances end early Monday morning, and conditions are dry through the New Year.

HEADING INTO 2020: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day conditions are looking good for any plans! Temperatures are a bit cooler New Year’s Eve under partly sunny skies. It’s a bit breezy too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. New Year’s Day brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are back into the 40s. Clouds thicken fast Thursday ahead of the next system, but it should stay dry. Temperatures reach the middle 40s.

 

 

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful weekend!

-Andrea Michaels

 

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.