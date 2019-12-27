Police seek ID of suspect accused of throwing ‘incendiary device’ at courthouse window

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an individual who they say threw an “incendiary device” at an Adams County Courthouse window.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the suspect threw the device, similar to a Molotov cocktail, at the window but it did not break through the window or ignite.

The suspect is believed to be about 5’8″ tall with a thin build. That person was wearing a hoodie and long pants, and was carrying a backpack, according to police.

Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on the person who was responsible for the incident. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5,000 reward for the same information.

Tips can be submitted through the Adams County Crime Stoppers website here or by contacting Gettysburg Police Department Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9804.