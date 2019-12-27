Police seek person accused of throwing ‘incendiary device’ at courthouse window

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. -- An investigation is underway after an explosive device was thrown at the Adams County Courthouse Sunday night, according to police.

Newly released surveillance video shows the perpetrator in the act.

That suspect was captured on video walking on West Middle Street before approaching the west side -- the back part -- of the courthouse before removing what's known as a Molotov cocktail, lighting it and then throwing it.

Police say the homemade device, a glass bottle filled with a rag and flammable liquid inside, didn't light but it did set off the alarm at the courthouse, alerting authorities.

"They were trying to cause as much damage to the interior as possible," said Gettysburg Police Department Investigator Dennis Bevenour. "If it happened during the day, it would have definitely had more potential to cause injury to people inside."

The suspect is believed to be about 5'8" tall with a thin build. That person was wearing a hoodie and long pants, and was carrying a backpack, according to police.

The perpetrator's motive is unclear but police are racing against the clock to identify the suspect.

"What is the psychology and mental health of this individual at this time," said Investigator Bevenour. "How further are they willing to take this?"

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is examining the device to see if they are able to come up with a fingerprint match.

A total reward of up to $7,000 is being offered for the person who was responsible for the incident. The ATF is offering up to $5,000 of the total amount while Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering the remaining $2,000.

Tips can be submitted through the Adams County Crime Stoppers website here or by contacting Investigator Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9804.