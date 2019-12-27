× Skies are brighter Saturday, and temperatures remain mild, however, rain develop Sunday

WEEKEND NOT A WASHOUT: This evening clouds are stubborn to clear. It is mild again too. Temperatures slowly drop through the 40s. Overnight, skies partially clear allowing temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 30s. Patchy fog is possible early. Then we’ll see sunny breaks for much of the day Saturday. Afternoon readings are mild near 50 degrees. The next storm system approaches for the second half of the weekend. Clouds thicken overnight Saturday into Sunday. A few showers possible around noon but most of the rain holds off until late in day. Temperatures slowly climb through the 40s. It stays quite mild overnight in the 40s. Rain continues too. Showers linger into the mid-day hours before drier air takes over. Highs should briefly touch the lower to middle 50s before chillier air returns.

NEW YEAR’S EVE OUTLOOK: While chillier air returns, temperatures are still above average in the middle 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest. Heading into the evening, temperatures drop, and by midnight, they are in the lower 30s. You’ll need to wear extra layers if you’re ringing in the new year outside. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the lower 40s. It is feeling brisk with the winds still breezy. Clouds build on Thursday ahead of the next storm system. Rain chances hold off until overnight into early Friday. Highs Thursday are in the middle 40s and it’s even milder to end the week.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist