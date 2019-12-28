Find the umbrella, it’s wet and dreary for the next two days!

WET COUPLE DAYS: High clouds blanket the sky this evening. Temperatures fall from the 50’s into the upper 30s later tonight. Clouds thicken by morning but not before lows bottom in the lower to middle 30s. It is dry for the morning hours up until around noon time. Spotty light showers begin to spread in, picking up during the afternoon. Temperatures only make it to the lower 40s then hold steady for the rest of the day. Rain becomes steadier into the evening and overnight period. Temperatures do not drop off but stay in the 40s. It looks like the wet weather lingers longer into the day Monday. So, plan on periods of rain. It does look milder in the lower 50s. Rain amounts of a half of an inch to three-quarters of an inch is possible. We dry out late in the day. Clouds decrease overnight into Tuesday.

NEAR YEAR OUTLOOK: While chillier air returns, temperatures are still above average in the middle 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine New Year’s Eve. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest. Heading into the evening, temperatures drop, and by midnight, they are in the lower 30s. A strong disturbance rotating through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, may produce a few flurries. Otherwise, it is quite chilly for outdoor celebrations. You’ll need to wear extra layers if you’re ringing in the new year outside. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the lower 40s. It is feeling brisk with the winds still breezy. Wind chill values are in the 30s.

STAYING MILD WITH MORE RAIN CHANCES: It is a calmer day Thursday. Sunshine continues with more clouds advancing the area late in the day. Highs climb to the middle 40s. Rain chances return Friday, and it is still mild in the 40s. We dry out in time for the weekend. Sunshine brightens the skies Saturday, and highs continue in the 40s.

