New police services in East Petersburg to begin New Year's Day

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. – Beginning New Year’s Day, the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department will begin servicing the borough of East Petersburg and its residents.

East Petersburg Borough will join Clay Township, Penn Township, and Warwick Township as partners within the NLCRPD primary jurisdiction.

The NLCRPD serves approximately 42,000 residents and is the largest regional police department in Lancaster County and is the only accredited regional police department in the County.

The NLCRPD has thirty-one sworn officers, and a staff of four unsworn agency members.