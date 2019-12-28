PA Dept. of Agriculture warning Farm Show exhibitors following Strep Zoo outbreak at local farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. -- A Lancaster County farm under quarantine following an outbreak of a disease that can be transferred to humans.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture alongside the U.S Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services are warning farm show exhibitors after an investigation revealed an outbreak of “Strep Zoo” at New Holland sales stable in New Holland.

Officials say a pig at the stable, which is currently under quarantine, along with a few others showing symptoms of the disease had to be euthanized earlier this month.

While it is rare for humans to contract the disease, the USDA says it is possible to contract through exposure to bodily fluids, and consumption of unpasteurized milk and cheese from animals with the infection.

In a statement the state's Department of Agriculture Bureau of Animal Health and Diagnostic Services wrote in part:

“It is imperative that each exhibitor practices biosecurity measures to avoid bringing pathogens into the farm show or taking them home.” adding ..."To prevent the transport and spread of bacteria at the farm show, all conveyances and show equipment must be cleaned and disinfected prior to transport of animals into the facility.”

Officials say at this point, the incident is isolated to animals on the farm.

No humans are known to have been sickened by Strep Zoo in the United States.