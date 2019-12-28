Rock Ford Plantation hosts Yuletide tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER- Christmas was only the beginning of the holiday season for many people at The Rock Ford Plantation.

The museum hosted its annual Yuletide tours. The tours offered visitors an opportunity to step back in time and learn about Yuletide traditions.

Rock Ford Plantation executive director, Sam Slaymaker, said the event is the ultimate tradition for some that want to continue celebrating the holidays after Christmas day.

"Now we have this big build-up to Christmas day, and there is a big pay off, Christmas day, and then for many of us it's kind of a letdown, but here it's nice because we're celebrating a time when Christmas was just the beginning day of the season. So it's a way to kind of bounce back from the let down you may be feeling after Christmas," said Slaymaker.

Live-open music and dancing demonstrations were part of the fun.