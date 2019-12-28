The Grinch spreads holiday cheer at children’s playhouse in York

York - It's never too late to dive into the holiday spirit, even after Christmas.

The Grinch paid a visit to The Curious Little Playhouse Saturday afternoon.

Kids and parents met him and even got to take pictures.

The owner of the children's playhouse says she invited the Grinch to offer local families some unique holiday fun.

"This is our first Holiday season at the Playhouse, and it's just been a lot of fun seeing the reaction from again not just kids, but adults as well," said Jen Swanner, owner of The Curious Little Playhouse, "From the moment he walked in the door, he was instantly popular. He is the bad guy, but everybody loves him."

No purchase was necessary and everyone got to take pictures for free.

