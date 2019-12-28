Welcome to the stage Micah Parsons: Sophomore linebacker drives Penn State to Cotton Bowl Win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arlington, Texas - Harrisburg alum Micah Parsons held his own post Christmas party on Saturday down in Texas at the Cotton Bowl. The sophomore linebacker seemed to dominate Memphis whenever he wanted. See what Parsons had to say about his MVP performance that helped propel the Nittany Lions to a plush 53 - 39 victory.

In the win Penn State's trio of running backs dominated on the ground as the ripped off huge chunks play after play.

Check out the video above for a complete recap from Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Alex Cawley.