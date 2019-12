× Chambersburg Police searching for teen runaway

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are searching for a teen runaway in Chambersburg, missing since Friday.

Victor Mendoza-Jimenez was last seen on December 27 at around 1:00 p.m. at his home, police say.

Anyone with any information regarding the runaway they are requested to contact the Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131 or leave a tip on Crimewatch.