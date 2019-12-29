Fast Lane: Best of 2019 around the local dirt tracks

Posted 11:41 PM, December 29, 2019, by , Updated at 12:01AM, December 30, 2019

YORK -- As 2019 comes to a close, we thought it would be a good idea to take a look back at the best moments around local tracks;  BAPS, Williams Grove, Lincoln, Port Royal and Grandview. FOX43s Lyndsay Barna takes you into the Fast Lane one more time in 2019.

