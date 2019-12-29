It’s a wet start Monday before drier air works in to end the day!

MORE RAIN: Periods of rain continue into the evening and overnight period. Temperatures do not drop off but stay in the 40s. It looks like the wet weather lingers longer into the morning drive time. So, plan on extra travel time. We’ll see a wide range of temperatures. Highs in the south-southwest could top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, while areas to the east-northeast stay in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The area is drying out late in the day and clouds slowly break up during the evening. An additional quarter to a half inch of rain is possible.

NEAR YEAR OUTLOOK: While chillier air returns, temperatures are still above average in the middle 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine New Year’s Eve. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest. Heading into the evening, temperatures drop, and by midnight, they are in the lower 30s. A strong disturbance rotating through Tuesday night into early Wednesday, may produce a few flurries. Otherwise, it is quite chilly for outdoor celebrations. You’ll need to wear extra layers if you’re ringing in the new year outside. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the lower 40s. It is feeling brisk with the winds still breezy. Wind chill values are in the 30s.

STAYING MILD WITH MORE RAIN CHANCES: It is a calmer day Thursday. Sunshine continues with more clouds advancing the area late in the day. Highs climb to the upper 40s. Rain chances return Friday, and it is even milder in the lower 50s. Showers linger into the late morning Saturday before drier air returns. Skies brighten up a bit during the afternoon. After a mild start in the 40s, readings top out in the lower 50s before falling quickly into the 30s by evening. The breeze increases too. Sunday is dry, breezy with highs back in the lower to middle 40s.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist