Local community workshop hosts party to make reusable menstrual pads for women in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER - A community workshop is joining a global movement to end period poverty.

The Handwork House hosted a party for people to help make reusable menstrual pads that will be distributed throughout Lancaster.

Handwork House owner, Sarah Ulrich, offered all of the materials needed to make the pads.

It's part of a donation drive organized by the Lancaster chapter of Period.

A global movement to end the stigma surrounding menstruation and provide feminine hygiene products to women in need.

"There are people that can't afford these things but want to try them, and thinking that would be convenient for my lifestyle but I can't afford 20 dollars for a pack of two or even more," said Ulrich.

The drive will go on through the end of December.

Have some products you no longer need? You can drop them off at these locations around Lancaster:

Dig Basura - 106 E King St.

Zoetropolis - 112 N Water St.

Spring House Brewing Company - 209 Hazel St.

No extra products at this moment? No worries.

Period - Lancaster accepts donations at any time through their PO Box located at 2597 Lancaster PA, 17608.

The organization also plans to have more drives in the future.

You can read more about the movement here.