Neglected dogs in need of forever homes in Perry County

TUSCARORA TOWNSHIP, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- More than 20 dogs are in need of a good home in Perry County.

"We were contacted by their owner; she was ill and could not take care of them she asked us to come in and take some," explained Paula Current, the director of the Perry County Animal Rescue.

The Perry County Animal Rescue initially took 25 of more than 50 dogs rescued from that home in Juniata County. Current says the rest went to other rescues throughout the area.

"Unfortunately, it was a little bit little too late. She [the dogs' owner] ended up being arrested," said Current.

Pennsylvania State Police charged 44-year-old Jennifer Poole with multiple counts of animal neglect as Current and other volunteers scrambled to find temporary housing for the pups.

"Luckily, a lot of the volunteers stepped up and most of them went into foster care because the kennels would have been overfull... definitely overfull," explained Current.

"It was heart-wrenching. It really was," said Brandy Zimmerman, a volunteer with the Perry County Animal Rescue.

Zimmerman drove some of the dogs to the rescue.

"It was very emotional for me for actually for the next couple of days," she explained. "You know, I feel like the owner had good intentions that just got out of control."

Zimmerman is fostering two of six puppies rescued from the home until they're able to be adopted.

"These two came along and tugged at our heartstrings, and we brought them home," said Zimmerman.

Current says all of the dogs need some vet care before they're able to find their forever homes.

The Perry County Animal Rescue is accepting donations. Current says they have enough food, but with so many more paws around, they're in need of more cleaning supplies.

Call the rescue at (717)-589-3005.