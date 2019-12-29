× One dead after vehicle crashes into tree, Clay Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one person died early this morning after crashing into a tree in Clay Township.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:47 a.m. on Klienfeltersville Road near the intersection with Laurel Drive.

Upon arrival, first responders located the single occupant of the vehicle, Hunter Lehman, 21, of Ephrata, deceased, police say.

According to police, the initial investigation identifies speed as a contributing factor in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing with crash reconstruction and toxicology results pending, police say.

Anyone with further information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sgt. Rodney King at 717-733-0965 or via the agency web portal at nlcrpd.org.