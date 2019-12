× Police: Man steals more than $2,000 of items from Giant Food Stores

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a homeless man is facing 16 counts of retail theft from a Giant Food Store.

Johan Cruz, 28, entered the Giant Food Store on the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue, Manheim Township, on 16 separate occasions and stole numerous items totaling $2,690.84, police say.

The investigation into the shoplifting is on-going.