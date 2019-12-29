Ron Water Scholarship party raising money for education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A special party in York County Sunday raised money for education.

Middle and high school jazz musicians from the area played music for the 4th annual Ron Waters Scholarship Party. The party was hosted by the Central Pennsylvania Friends of Jazz Youth at Boomerang Bar and Grill. Money from the silent auction, food, and ticket sales will go towards multiple scholarships for those students.

"We're just trying to help a student graduate who wants to further their education in college in the field of music," Ronnie Waters, Director of Friends of Jazz Youth Band '06, said.

Organizers hoped to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 from the event.