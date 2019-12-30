Coroner responds to crash in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner is on the scene of a crash.

According to emergency dispatch, crews were sent to a crash on Leader Heights Road near Powder Mill Road in York Township around 3:10 a.m. on December 30.

Authorities say a car crashed into a tree, and the coroner is on scene.

There is no word how many people were injured in the crash.

As of 4:20 a.m., one lane of the roadway is closed.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.