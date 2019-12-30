Man dies after ‘medical event’, causing crash in York Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is dead after suffering a “medical event”, which caused a single-vehicle crash.

According to the York County Coroner, crews were sent to a crash on Leader Heights Road near Powder Mill Road in York Township around 3:30 a.m. on December 30.

Authorities say a car crashed into a tree, causing the coroner to respond to the scene.

The coroner says that an adult male driver was found deceased in his vehicle with no apparent trauma and minimal vehicle damage.

There were no passengers inside the vehicle.

Despite attempts to resuscitate the driver, he did not survive.

The coroner has ruled the death due to a medical event that occurred while the victim was driving.

