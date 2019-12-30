Eagles beat Giants, win NFC East; will face Seahawks on Sunday

NEW YORK– The Philadelphia Eagles were crowned NFC East Champions on Sunday, after defeating the New York Giants, 34-17.

The game was tied at 17 entering the fourth quarter, but Philadelphia was able to pull away with 17 unanswered points.

RB Boston Scott scored three second half touchdowns, and QB Carson Wentz threw 289 yards and a score himself en route to the team pulling off the victory, and clinching the NFC East title with a record of 9-7.

The win was Philadelphia’s fourth straight, a streak that has carried the team into the playoffs for the third straight season.

By winning the division crown, the fourth seeded Eagles will host a playoff game on Sunday, January 5 against the fifth seeded Seattle Seahawks at 4:40 p.m.

These teams have actually faced each other just before Thanksgiving, with the Seahawks coming into Philadelphia and leaving with a 17-9 victory.

Both squads will feature much different rosters entering the playoffs after being ravaged with injuries over the final month of the season.