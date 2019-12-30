× Falling temperatures and increasing winds, will create wind chills in the 20’s, for New Year’s Eve night celebrations!

CHILLY NEW YEAR’S EVE: The area continues to dry out this evening. Clouds remain until well into the night before partially clearing. Temperatures hover in the 40s this evening, then drop the middle 30s by morning. While chillier air returns, temperatures are still above average in the middle 40s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine New Year’s Eve. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest. A strong disturbance may produce a sprinkle or flurry late in the day. There could be a few light snow flurries or light snow showers, with snow squalls possible, west of Route 15 late in evening. The rest of the area sees skies clearing. Temperatures drop, and by midnight, they are in the lower 30s. However, with gusty winds, you’ll need to dress for wind chill values in the 20s. Expect quite a chill for outdoor celebrations. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A few spots may sneak into the lower 40s. With the breeze continuing, once again we need to prepare for wind chill values in the 20s and 30s.

STAYING MILD WITH MORE RAIN CHANCES: It is a calmer day Thursday. Sunshine continues with more clouds advancing the area late in the day. Highs climb to the middle to upper 40s. Rain chances return early Friday. We get a break before more showers are possible. Temperatures are milder in the lower 50s. Showers linger into the late morning Saturday before drier air returns. Plenty of clouds linger for the start of the weekend. After a mild start in the 40s, readings top out near 50 before falling quickly into the 30s by evening. The breeze increases too. Sunday is dry, breezy and quite chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

