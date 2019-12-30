Get your New Year’s Eve drinks ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– New Year’s Eve is tomorrow!

Of course, some like to celebrate the coming of the New Year with a drink or two.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set with a few selections and a recipe to show off.

Check them out in the video above and the listings below:

Suggested Champagnes on Sale:

Suggested Sparkling on Sale:

La Marca Prosecco is on sale in December, $2 off. Also, part of Fill-A-Tote (buy 6, save an additional $12).

Barefoot Bubbly Brut Rosé is on sale in December, up to $5 off.

Champagne Cocktail Recipe:

Pink in the New Year

½ oz Jacquin’s Apricot Flavored Brandy

½ oz simple syrup

½ oz fresh lemon juice

Barefoot Bubbly Pink Moscato

1 rosemary sprig

Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprig.