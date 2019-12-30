Get your New Year’s Eve drinks ready with Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– New Year’s Eve is tomorrow!
Of course, some like to celebrate the coming of the New Year with a drink or two.
Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the set with a few selections and a recipe to show off.
Check them out in the video above and the listings below:
Suggested Champagnes on Sale:
- Moet & Chandon Champagne Imperial Brut is on sale in December, $7 off.
- Veuve Clicquot Champagne Brut is on sale in December, $3 off.
Suggested Sparkling on Sale:
- La Marca Prosecco is on sale in December, $2 off. Also, part of Fill-A-Tote (buy 6, save an additional $12).
- Barefoot Bubbly Brut Rosé is on sale in December, up to $5 off.
Champagne Cocktail Recipe:
Pink in the New Year
½ oz Jacquin’s Apricot Flavored Brandy
½ oz simple syrup
½ oz fresh lemon juice
1 rosemary sprig
Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a coupe glass. Top with sparkling wine. Garnish with rosemary sprig.