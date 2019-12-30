× Hershey to retire its Kissmobile at the end of the year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Hershey Company is retiring its Kissmobile at the end of the year, according to spokesperson Jeff Beckman.

“Based on the age and condition of the Kissmobile, we decided to discontinue using it as a community goodwill program as of year-end,” Beckman said. “We made this decision out of safety for our employees and the public.”

The Kissmobile was custom-made several decades ago, according to Beckman, and the vehicle has become difficult to safely manage due to its aging condition and the sourcing of suitable replacement parts.

The Kissmobile will continue to be seen at the Antique Auto Museum where it will be on display as part of its permanent collection.