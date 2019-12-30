× It’s National Bacon Day! Here are some facts on the delicious meat

It’s National Bacon Day!

The day is celebrated every December 30, but that doesn’t stop consumers from enjoying some bacon during the rest of the year.

According to National Day Calendar, bacon is typically made from the pork belly in the United States. Elsewhere, the side and back cuts of pork are used.

The meat is cured in either a salt brine or in a salt pack.

Then, it is either dried, boiled, or smoked.

While bacon is thought of as a breakfast food, it makes appearances on sandwiches, in drinks, and even in ice cream.

The National Day Calendar says the proper way to celebrate Bacon Day is to eat bacon while watching a movie starring actor Kevin Bacon.

Enjoy Bacon Day your way today!