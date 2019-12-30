Monday morning showers, then drying out for the afternoon with mild temperatures

MORNING SHOWERS, THEN DRYING OUT: A storm system continues to move east today, and it brings a damp start to the region on this Monday. Rain showers are expected to continue through much of the morning, with hazy, foggy, misty, and drizzly spots too. Temperatures are in the 40s to start. Conditions slowly dry from west to east late morning through mid-afternoon. Even some sunshine should break out for the afternoon! Afternoon highs are milder, with temperatures reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Skies are partly clear through the night. Expect lows in the middle to upper 30s.

HEADING INTO 2020: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day conditions are looking good for any plans! Temperatures are a bit cooler New Year’s Eve under partly sunny skies. It’s a bit breezy too. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 40s. Through the evening, temperatures dip into the 30s for any celebrations. New Year’s Day brings partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are a bit lower, in the upper 30s to lower 40s. It’s still a bit breezy, making wind chills feels lower in the 30s. Clouds thicken fast Thursday ahead of the next system, but it should stay dry. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 40s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Thursday night into Friday brings our next chance for rain. It’s a bit milder, with temperatures in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Expect periods of rain throughout the day. Conditions dry out overnight Friday and into very early Saturday morning. The rest of Saturday is partly sunny, and it’s breezy too. Temperatures are still mild, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. On Sunday, some chillier air arrives. Skies are partly to mostly sunny, with temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. It’s breezy too.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Monday!

-Andrea Michaels