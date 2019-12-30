× New Year – New job opportunities from US Postal Service

CENTRAL PA — If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get a job with U.S. Postal Service, now is your chance. USPS is posting many jobs on www.usps.com/careers.

To assist potential employee candidates in the application process, several postal job fairs will be conducted throughout the Central PA District in the month of January.

USPS employees will be on hand at the following Post Office locations with information on completing applications and description of the jobs available:

POST OFFICE ADDRESS DATE TIME Lancaster Annex 1400 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster 17604 Thurs., Jan. 2 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Red Lion 500 N. Main St. Red Lion 17356 Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Easton 650 S Greenwood Ave. Easton 18045 Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reading 2100 N. 13th St. Reading 19612 Fri., Jan 3 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lititz 74 E Main St. Lititz 17543 Mon., Jan 6 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Harrisburg 1425 Crooked Hill Rd. Harrisburg 17107 Wed., Jan 8 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mechanicsburg 702 E Simpson St. Mechanicsburg 17055 Thur., Jan 9 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. York 3435 Concord Rd. York 17404 Friday, Jan 10 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shippensburg 46 W. King St. Shippensburg 17257 Mon., Jan 13 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Allentown 1000 Postal Rd. Allentown 18109 Mon., Jan 13 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dillsburg 28 N. Baltimore Dillsburg 17019 Tues., Jan 14 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Carlisle 66 W. Louther St. Carlisle 17013 Wed., Jan 15 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Camp Hill 1675 Camp Hill Bypass Camp Hill 17011 Thur., Jan 16 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Moscow 331 N Main St. Moscow 18444 Thur., Jan 16 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Manheim 47 S. Main St. Manheim 17545 Fri., Jan 17 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lebanon 101 S. 8th St. Lebanon 17042 Tues., Jan 21 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ronks 9 N Ronks Rd. Ronks 17572 Wed., Jan 22 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Conestoga 1 River Corner Rd. Conestoga 17516 Thurs., Jan 23 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Williamsport 2901 Reach Rd. Williamsport 17701 Fri., Jan 24 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thaddeus Stevens College 750 E King Lancaster 17602 Fri., Jan 24 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Macungie 51 West End Trail Macungie 18062 Mon., Jan 27 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wernersville 55 South Church Wernersville 19565 Tues., Jan 28 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. New Holland 150 Diller Ave. New Holland 17557 Thurs., Jan 30 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks. Jobs are listed at www.usps.com/careers. Check the site frequently for new postings.

Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.

