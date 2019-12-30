New Year – New job opportunities from US Postal Service
CENTRAL PA — If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to get a job with U.S. Postal Service, now is your chance. USPS is posting many jobs on www.usps.com/careers.
To assist potential employee candidates in the application process, several postal job fairs will be conducted throughout the Central PA District in the month of January.
USPS employees will be on hand at the following Post Office locations with information on completing applications and description of the jobs available:
|POST OFFICE
|ADDRESS
|DATE
|TIME
|Lancaster Annex
|1400 Harrisburg Pike Lancaster 17604
|Thurs., Jan. 2
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Red Lion
|500 N. Main St.
Red Lion 17356
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Easton
|650 S Greenwood Ave.
Easton 18045
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Reading
|2100 N. 13th St.
Reading 19612
|Fri., Jan 3
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Lititz
|74 E Main St.
Lititz 17543
|Mon., Jan 6
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Harrisburg
|1425 Crooked Hill Rd.
Harrisburg 17107
|Wed., Jan 8
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Mechanicsburg
|702 E Simpson St. Mechanicsburg 17055
|Thur., Jan 9
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|York
|3435 Concord Rd.
York 17404
|Friday, Jan 10
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Shippensburg
|46 W. King St.
Shippensburg 17257
|Mon., Jan 13
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Allentown
|1000 Postal Rd.
Allentown 18109
|Mon., Jan 13
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Dillsburg
|28 N. Baltimore
Dillsburg 17019
|Tues., Jan 14
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Carlisle
|66 W. Louther St.
Carlisle 17013
|Wed., Jan 15
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Camp Hill
|1675 Camp Hill Bypass
Camp Hill 17011
|Thur., Jan 16
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|Moscow
|331 N Main St.
Moscow 18444
|Thur., Jan 16
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Manheim
|47 S. Main St.
Manheim 17545
|Fri., Jan 17
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Lebanon
|101 S. 8th St.
Lebanon 17042
|Tues., Jan 21
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Ronks
|9 N Ronks Rd.
Ronks 17572
|Wed., Jan 22
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Conestoga
|1 River Corner Rd.
Conestoga 17516
|Thurs., Jan 23
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Williamsport
|2901 Reach Rd.
Williamsport 17701
|Fri., Jan 24
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Thaddeus Stevens College
|750 E King
Lancaster 17602
|Fri., Jan 24
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Macungie
|51 West End Trail
Macungie 18062
|Mon., Jan 27
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Wernersville
|55 South Church
Wernersville 19565
|Tues., Jan 28
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|New Holland
|150 Diller Ave.
New Holland 17557
|Thurs., Jan 30
|8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Postal Service, on an ongoing basis, has vacancies for city and rural carrier associates, tractor-trailer operators, mail handlers, maintenance, and clerks. Jobs are listed at www.usps.com/careers. Check the site frequently for new postings.
Applicants for all USPS positions must be a United States Citizen, a lawful permanent resident alien, a citizen of American Samoa or any other territory owing allegiance to the United States.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.