× New Year’s Eve 2019: Here are the drops and celebrations across Central Pennsylvania

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The New Year is nearly upon us!

Of course, it is customary for many to celebrate on New Year’s Eve.

Many towns and organizations across the area will be hosting events, including drops and celebrations.

Here is our list of events (if you do not see your event and would like it to be added, email us at news@fox43.com):

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Lower Allen Township: Lowering of the Yellow Breeches

The township sponsors the “lowering of the breeches,” which is a reference to Yellow Breeches Creek.

It is a family-friendly celebration with refreshments, music and games.

Children are welcome to the lowering of “Lil’ Breechie,” a small pair of breeches for the kids to lower at 10 p.m.

The event runs from 8 p.m. – midnight at The Barn in Lower Allen Township Park at 4075 Lisburn Road. The event is free.

For more information, you can call 717-975-7575.

Mechanicsburg: Wrench Drop

Event begins at 9 p.m. and will feature music by DJ Bob Arbogast.

Food and beverages will be sold by Washington Fire Company and Bricker’s French Fries.

There is also set to be a glass blowing demonstration.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Harrisburg: Strawberry Drop

Beginning at 10 p.m., a DJ will play music at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. City Government Center on Second Street before the Strawberry Drop at midnight, which will include fireworks.

Hershey: Raising of the Hershey’s Kiss

The Hershey’s Kiss Raising event begins at 9 p.m. and goes until midnight at ChocolateTown Square at Chocolate and Park Avenues. The event is free.

Highspire: Candy Drop

Event is held at Highspire Memorial Park from at Second and Lumber Streets from 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

It will include a dance party with music by a DJ, a bonfire, and free s’mores-making.

At midnight, candy will be dropped and children are invited to race to collect their share.

LANCASTER COUNTY

Elizabethtown: Star Raising

Event held from 4-7 p.m. at Winters Heritage House Museum in Elizabethtown. It will include raising a star by 7 p.m., and crafts & food will be available.

Lancaster: Lowering of the Red Rose

Event runs from 10 p.m. – midnight at Binns Park in the 100 block of North Queen Street in Lancaster.

A concert by One Too Many will be followed by a countdown to midnight and the lowering of the Red Rose, which will be accompanied by fireworks.

LEBANON COUNTY

Lebanon: Bologna Drop

Event runs from 7 p.m. – midnight on South Eighth Street between Chestnut and Cumberland Streets.

The bologna will be attached to a disco ball that will be donated after the event.

At 10 p.m., DJ Rich will play music.

PERRY COUNTY

Duncannon: Sled Drop

Event begins at 10:00 p.m. at Clarks Ferry Tavern in the 600 block of Market Street in Duncannon.

The sled will be lowered at midnight.

New Bloomfield: Huckleberry Drop

Event begins at 10:00 p.m. on the square at Main and Carlisle Streets in New Bloomfield.

A large huckleberry will be lowered from the courthouse clock tower.

Leading up to midnight, music will be played by a DJ, and free hot dogs and hot chocolate will be offered.

YORK COUNTY

Dillsburg: Pickle Drop

Event begins with early celebration at 4:30 p.m. for children at Dillsburg Elementary School.

That will include children’s games and face painting with a “Lil Dill Drop” at 7 p.m.

Events will run until midnight at Dillsburg Senior Center, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.

Hanover: Pac-Man Drop

At midnight, TimeLine Arcade will lower an eight-foot Pac-Man from the top of the arcade on Carlisle Street in Hanover.

Red Lion: Fireworks

Celebration of fireworks held in the square in Red Lion.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until midnight.

Live music by seven bands and musicians will be performed at various locations around Red Lion.

York City: White Rose Drop

Event begins 5 p.m. with Kids Countdown at Voni Grimes Gym.

It will include a dance party with music, face painting, and a petting zoo until 8 p.m.

At 10 p.m., a dance party by a DJ will begin in the square, followed by the White Rose drop and fireworks at midnight.