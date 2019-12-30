Officials: Fire at Quality Stone Veneer in Lancaster County causes estimated $700,000 in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A fire at Quality Stone Veneer in Strasburg Township, Lancaster County Monday night caused an estimated $700,000 in damage, according to officials with Refton Fire Company.

The fire broke out just before 7 p.m.

Officials said a part of the roof did collapse. No one was inside the building at the time.

Officials believe the fire was caused by putting fuel in a pressure washer. It's deemed accidental.

The building is not a total loss.

No injuries were reported.

This story has been updated from its previous version.