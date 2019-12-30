Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s Millionaire Raffle $100,000 Weekly Drawing Winner sold in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The Pennsylvania Lottery today announced the winning raffle ticket number drawn for the seventh $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize as part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. These weekly drawings lead up to the game’s main drawing on Jan. 4, 2020.

The winning ticket number, 00325208, was randomly drawn from among more than 82,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23. The winning raffle ticket was sold at Sheetz, 9916 Allentown Blvd., Grantville.

To learn if your ticket has won a $100,000 Weekly Drawing prize, scan it using the ticket checker on our Official App or at a Lottery retailer. Winning numbers are also found on the Millionaire Raffle page at palottery.com.

Be sure to keep your ticket for the Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4. It is possible for a ticket to win in both drawings. Visit palottery.com to see the schedule of remaining weekly drawings.

All $100,000 Weekly Bonus Drawing prizes must be claimed in person at one of the Lottery’s Area Offices and cannot be claimed at a retailer or by mail. See official rules and prize claim instructions at palottery.com.

About Millionaire Raffle: Only 500,000 tickets are available for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle drawing on Jan. 4, which features 6,000 cash prizes totaling more than $5 million. Tickets cost $20 and will be available until 8 p.m. on the drawing date or until sold out. The drawing will award four prizes of $1 million; four prizes of $100,000; 100 prizes of $1,000; and 5,892 prizes of $100.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $30 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club to play online or enter for second chances to win. Install our Official App, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery. Use the hashtag #palottery to share your messages with us.

SOURCE: PA Lottery