× Police found stolen vehicle as they investigated report of shots fired in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — Police found a stolen vehicle as they investigated a report of shots fired Monday afternoon in Harrisburg.

Officers were called to the area of North 6th and Forrest Streets around 1:20 p.m. for the report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they located an unoccupied vehicle that had been previously reported stolen out of Swatara Township.

Police canvassed the area and no victims were located.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip here.