Police release picture of bottle that was thrown at Adams County Courthouse window

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police have released a picture of the bottle that was thrown at an Adams County Courthouse window on December 22.

The bottle, which was filled with a rag and flammable liquid inside, didn’t break the window nor ignite.

Police said the homemade device, similar to a Molotov cocktail fire bomb, did set off the alarm at the courthouse, which alerted authorities.

The bottle is lettered, “Lancaster,” “Indian Vegetable,” “Jaundice Bitter,” “Col Sam Johnson,” “Proprietor,” “Richmond VA,” and “1852,” according to police.

Anyone with information on the bottle — whether it’s where it may be sold locally or if you’re missing the bottle from your collection — should contact Gettysburg Police Department Investigator Dennis Bevenour at 717-334-1168 or Adams County Detective Eric Beyer at 717-337-9840.

Adams County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2000 reward and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering an additional $5000 reward for information on the person directly responsible for this attack.

Tips can also be submitted here.