Police seeking to identify wallet theft suspects

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify three people who allegedly used a victim’s credit card after it had been left at a register.

On December 28, police were dispatched to the Walmart in Lower Allen Township for a report of a lost wallet.

The victim told police that she was shopping at the store around 10:00 p.m. and may have left her wallet at the register.

After that, the victim was notified that their credit card was used to purchase gas in Harrisburg.

Police were able to view Walmart surveillance video, and saw that the victim’s wallet fell out a jacket pocket while exiting the store.

Then, the victim was followed by the above pictured individuals.

The black man pictured above picked up the wallet before leaving with the two other individuals in a white Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact Lower Allen Township Police Department.