Pride of the Lions: Cotton Bowl Champions, Parsons named Defensive MVP

Dallas, Texas -- The Penn State Nittany Lions finish the season with eleven wins and two losses. Victory in a New Year's six bowl and a top ten ranking. Not sure everyone saw this coming at the beginning of the year.

Harrisburg's Micah Parsons comes up big in the Cotton Bowl; 14-tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and a near interception in the fourth quarter.

Our FOX43 Sunday Sports Frenzy takes you deeper into the Pride of the Lions. Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Alex Carley breaks down the action from the "Lone Star State."