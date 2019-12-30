Ravens sign CB Marcus Peters to 3-year, $42 million extension
BALTIMORE– The Ravens have locked up a mid season acquisition to a long-term deal before the playoffs.
CB Marcus Peters has signed a three-year extension worth $42 million with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Peters, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams after Week 6, and appeared in 10 games, starting 9 for Baltimore down the stretch.
In total, Peters has intercepted 5 passes while returning a league-high 3 for touchdowns to go along with his 53 tackles.
Now, he be a mainstay in the Ravens secondary for the foreseeable future.