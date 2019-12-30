× Ravens sign CB Marcus Peters to 3-year, $42 million extension

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have locked up a mid season acquisition to a long-term deal before the playoffs.

CB Marcus Peters has signed a three-year extension worth $42 million with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ravens and Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters agreed to 3-year, $42 million extension that includes $32 million guaranteed, which is 76 percent of total contract, per source. Deal will pay Peters $20.5M in year 1. The 3-year deal would allow him to hit the free-agent market when he’s 29. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2019

Peters, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams after Week 6, and appeared in 10 games, starting 9 for Baltimore down the stretch.

In total, Peters has intercepted 5 passes while returning a league-high 3 for touchdowns to go along with his 53 tackles.

Now, he be a mainstay in the Ravens secondary for the foreseeable future.