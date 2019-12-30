Ravens sign CB Marcus Peters to 3-year, $42 million extension

Posted 8:14 AM, December 30, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 29: Cornerback Marcus Peters #24 of the Baltimore Ravens acknowledges the crowd against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have locked up a mid season acquisition to a long-term deal before the playoffs.

CB Marcus Peters has signed a three-year extension worth $42 million with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Peters, 26, was acquired from the Los Angeles Rams after Week 6, and appeared in 10 games, starting 9 for Baltimore down the stretch.

In total, Peters has intercepted 5 passes while returning a league-high 3 for touchdowns to go along with his 53 tackles.

Now, he be a mainstay in the Ravens secondary for the foreseeable future.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.