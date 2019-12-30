× Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen, reportedly set to hire Ron Rivera as head coach

WASHINGTON– The Redskins are reportedly set to make some big changes in the team’s football operations.

The team has fired team president Bruce Allen, who has been at the reins of the team for the past 10 years.

Bruce Allen’s 10-year run as president of the Washington Redskins is over, per sources. He has been relieved of his duties and is no longer with the organization in any capacity. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Earlier this season, the team fired head coach Jay Gruden, and after the team finished 3-13, and now Allen has lost his job as well.

Over this tenure with the team, Allen’s version of the Redskins compiled a 45-83 record, with one playoff appearance coming in 2012.

Statement by Washington Redskins Owner Dan Snyder. 🔗: https://t.co/Oef88h2ysE pic.twitter.com/rv3bIv7Bnm — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 30, 2019

According to reports, the team is meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on Monday.

Former Panthers’ HC Ron Rivera is expected to be hired as the next head coach of the Washington Redskins barring any unforeseen developments, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

It could be possible that if Rivera were hired, he would assume responsibility over player personnel decisions that Allen previously occupied.

Of course, the Redskins could also hire a new general manager as well.

Ultimately, the job may hold some appeal, as the team is set to select second in the 2020 NFL Draft.