Redskins fire team president Bruce Allen, reportedly set to hire Ron Rivera as head coach
WASHINGTON– The Redskins are reportedly set to make some big changes in the team’s football operations.
The team has fired team president Bruce Allen, who has been at the reins of the team for the past 10 years.
Earlier this season, the team fired head coach Jay Gruden, and after the team finished 3-13, and now Allen has lost his job as well.
Over this tenure with the team, Allen’s version of the Redskins compiled a 45-83 record, with one playoff appearance coming in 2012.
According to reports, the team is meeting with former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera on Monday.
It could be possible that if Rivera were hired, he would assume responsibility over player personnel decisions that Allen previously occupied.
Of course, the Redskins could also hire a new general manager as well.
Ultimately, the job may hold some appeal, as the team is set to select second in the 2020 NFL Draft.