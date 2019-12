× Redskins sign P Tress Way to four-year extension

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have secured a special teams stud for the foreseeable future.

P Tress Way signed a four-year extension worth more than $15 million, according to reports.

The #Redskins and Pro Bowl punter Tress Way have agreed to terms on a 4-year extension worth more than $15M, sources say. He’s now under contract for 5 years. The deal is getting finalized now and he's expected to sign on Monday. 💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

Way, 29, has suited up in all 16 games for the Redskins since 2014, and was named to the Pro Bowl this season.

He also serves as the team’s holder and kickoff man.

Now, Way could be the team’s full-time punter until 2024.