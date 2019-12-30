State Police: Fire at Quality Stone Veneer started when hot pressure washer erupted in flames

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A fire at Quality Stone Veneer in Strasburg Township, Lancaster County Monday night started when a hot pressure washer erupted in flames, according to State Police.

Crews were dispatched to the building on Church Street just after 7 p.m. State Police say an employee was filling the hot pressure washer's fuel tank when it went up in flames.

Officials with Refton Fire Company say a part of the roof collapsed as a result of the fire. No one was inside the building at the time.

No injuries were reported on scene.

The total loss is approximately $500,000 for contents and $100,000 for the structure.

