State Police report fewer collisions, no deadly crashes during Christmas holiday enforcement

Posted 11:22 AM, December 30, 2019, by

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The Pennsylvania State Police responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, 2019. Troopers did not investigate a single fatal collision over midweek holiday – a welcome change from last year’s four-day Christmas enforcement period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

 

CRASH DATA

 

Enforcement Period

Total Crashes

Fatal Crashes

People Killed

People Injured

Alcohol-Related Crashes

Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes

2018

4 days

622

5

6

128

54

0

2019

3 days

376

0

0

78

40

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ENFORCEMENT DATA

 

Enforcement Period

DUI Arrests

Speeding Citations

Child Seat Citations

Seat Belt Citations

Other Citations

 

2018

4 days

330

2,460

58

289

5,543

 

2019

3 days

179

1,885

17

181

3,800

 

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan for a safe ride home before the party begins, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.

For more information about the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov.

SOURCE: State Police

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.