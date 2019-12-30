× State Police report fewer collisions, no deadly crashes during Christmas holiday enforcement

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– The Pennsylvania State Police responded to 376 crashes and made 179 arrests for driving under the influence during the three-day Christmas holiday from Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, 2019. Troopers did not investigate a single fatal collision over midweek holiday – a welcome change from last year’s four-day Christmas enforcement period, which saw six people killed in five separate crashes investigated by state police.

In addition to DUI enforcement, troopers issued 1,885 speeding citations, 181 seatbelt citations, and 17 child safety seat citations.

Crash and enforcement data by troop is available here. These statistics cover only incidents investigated by state police and do not include statistics on incidents to which other law enforcement agencies in Pennsylvania responded.

CRASH DATA Enforcement Period Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2018 4 days 622 5 6 128 54 0 2019 3 days 376 0 0 78 40 0 ENFORCEMENT DATA Enforcement Period DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2018 4 days 330 2,460 58 289 5,543 2019 3 days 179 1,885 17 181 3,800

With New Year’s Eve celebrations still ahead this week, state police will once again be on the lookout for impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers. Remember to plan for a safe ride home before the party begins, especially if your holiday plans involve alcohol.