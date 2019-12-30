Sunday Sitdown with Central Dauphin Head Coach Glen McNamee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - The high school football season is in the rear view mirror and as we hit the mid way point of the holiday season, we sit down with head coach of the Central Dauphin Rams football team Glen McNamee.

His Rams gave everyone who saw them play an early present with their toughness and stellar play on their way to a state runner-up finish in class 6A.

Watch the video above to hear what made this team so special, how they rebounded from a rough start and where coach thinks District III's place is in the state football scene.