Flurries possible this evening plus cold wind chills tonight for New Years Eve!

SNOW SQUALL POTENTIAL: The system that was responsible for the rain shower activity we had the last few days is now exiting. Another, more impressive system is developing over the Great Lakes and could bring the potential for snow squall action to Pennsylvania for New Years Eve. Most of this activity will stay north of I-80, but there is still a chance that some of that action gets into our northwestern counties — think Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry counties. There is just enough moisture in the atmosphere to support the flakes to make it to the ground, but there remains a question of whether it will be cold enough to see flakes or if they will melt. Temperatures this afternoon will be colder than the last couple of days, but we should still break into the low 40s for most of the area. The main concerns for today will be gusty winds, with the small possibility of a few snow squalls.

COLD WIND CHILLS: Winds will be picking up this afternoon with gusts around 25-30 mph possible towards the evening hours. New Years Eve plans will definitely be chilly, so make sure you’re bundling up. Temperatures will quickly crash into the low 30s around midnight with wind chills likely down into the mid 20s. Gusty winds remain through the rest of the overnight period making it a bit of a chilly start to the new year! Winds will remain on the breezy side for the first day of 2020, but definitely not quite as gusty as what we’ll deal with tonight. Temperatures remain above average for the start the new year, even despite the “cool-down”.

WARMING UP AGAIN: Temperatures since the start of the winter season have remained above average and that trend will not be changing heading into the new year. Temperatures look to remain above average even with the cool-down heading into tomorrow. Towards the end of the week, our next rain-maker will arrive bringing another spike in temperatures. The potential for more 50s is on the board for Friday and Saturday, with slightly cooler temperatures to finish the weekend and head into next week. Despite the large changes in temperatures, the whole week looks to feature highs warmer than where we should be at this time of year!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a safe and happy New Years Eve plus a wonderful New Year!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash