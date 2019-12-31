Lancaster County burglar sentenced

Posted 12:45 PM, December 31, 2019

Hibner-Grogg

LANCASTER, PA — A convicted sex offender from East Lampeter Township will now serve up to 15 years in prison for burglarizing a home, fleeing police, and having five guns – as a convicted felon prohibited from firearms possession. Dustin Hibner-Grogg recently pleaded guilty to several charges, including felony counts of person not to possess, burglary, and fleeing police regarding the November 2018 crimes.

Hibner-Grogg, 35, was convicted in 2013 of felony statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, which prohibits him from legally having firearms. Lancaster County Judge Howard Knisely recently sentenced Hibner-Grogg to 6 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement arranged by Assistant District Attorney Mark Fetterman.

Hibner-Grogg burglarized a North Eastland Drive home on Nov. 28, 2018. The homeowner told police several boxes of ammunition, a crossbow and compound bow were among the stolen items. Two days later, police attempted to stop Hibner-Grogg (who was in a Volkswagen Jetta) on New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township, and Hibner-Grogg fled. Police eventually stopped the Jetta at Lancaster Shopping Center. Police saw a box of ammunition in the car. Police obtained a warrant and searched the vehicle. Among the items found inside were four rifles and a revolver. Two of the guns were loaded. The guns were reported stolen from a burglary in Ephrata. East Lampeter Township police Detective Preston Gentzler filed charges.

Source: Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office

