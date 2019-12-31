× Man facing charges after allegedly assaulting woman, causing ‘significant’ facial injuries

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a woman, leaving her with significant facial injuries.

Dashawn Devonshire, 26, is facing aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault, and harassment charges for his role in the incident.

On December 27 around 10:35 p.m., police were dispatched for a a report of suspicious activity in the area of North West Street and Lincoln Avenue in Carlisle after a woman was heard yelling for help.

Upon arrival, police found an assault victim seated in the roadway with significant facial injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After an investigation, Devonshire was arrested and taken into custody.

He was transported to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.