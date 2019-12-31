× Man to serve 3-6 years in prison on charges related to sexual assault of a child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 35-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to three to six years in prison on charges related to the sexual assault of a child, the York County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jared Wolf’s sentence follows a no contest plea to aggravated indecent assault – complainant less than 13 years old, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors, court documents show.

An investigation into Wolf began in June 2017 after a young girl claimed Wolf had sexually abused her, a criminal complaint filed that year said.

The child told authorities Wolf touched her inappropriately and her mother advised she had reverted at times back to baby-like behaviors.

Along with his sentence, Wolf was ordered not to have contact with the victim, the DA’s Office added.