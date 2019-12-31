More sunshine for the New Year but it is a brisk day!

BREEZY, DRY START TO 2020: This afternoon and evening a few sprinkles or flurries are possible north and west of Harrisburg. Most of the area deals with cloud cover and dry conditions. Temperatures are in the 40s then drop the 30s later in the evening. Wind gusts to 20 miles per hour will make it feel much chillier. Temperatures by midnight to the lower 30s. However, with gusty winds, you’ll need to dress for wind chill values in the 20s. Expect quite a chill for outdoor celebrations. New Year’s Day is sunnier and dry with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. With the breeze continuing, once again we need to prepare for wind chill values in the 20s and 30s. January begins close to seasonable averages, but milder air returns quickly. High pressure calms the winds by Wednesday evening and with clear skies overnight, temperatures drop the 20s. It’s a colder start Thursday, however, it’s milder in the middle to upper 40s by afternoon. Plenty of sunshine early then clouds return during the afternoon and evening, ahead of the next storm system.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: Showers move in overnight and are with us to end the week Friday. Despite the wet weather, temperatures climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Periods of rain continues overnight into the day Saturday. Strong upper level energy keeps plenty of cloud cover around. Showers are still a threat too. Mild morning in the 40s, helps temperatures easily climb to near 50, then colder air returns. Gusty winds out of the northwest draws in chillier air for the second half to the weekend. A few flurries and brisk conditions expected Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

JANUARY CHILL: Winds are breezy Monday. A few flurries are possible too, otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs are in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Morning lows are back in the 20s Tuesday, and readings are near seasonable averages in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist