New Year’s Eve in Central Pennsylvania: Why are they dropping Pac-Man, a cigar & a wrench?

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– It’s New Year’s Eve!

Of course, if you’re a resident of The Commonwealth, you already know that Pennsylvania comes with its little quirks and charm.

Whether it be a small town or big city, there’s always something unique about each stop across the state.

The same can be said for New Year’s Eve and the accompanying celebrations.

In Red Lion, a Lion holding a cigar is dropped at midnight.

Up the road in Dillsburg, a pickle is the object used to celebrate the New Year.

In Mechanicsburg, a wrench is the item of significance for 2020, while Hanover is celebrating with the dropping a Pac-Man from the top of Timeline Arcade.

How and why did these traditions start?

FOX43’s Samantha Galvez has the story on FOX43 News First at Four.