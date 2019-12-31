New Year’s Eve in Hershey 2020 Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY,Pa-- This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett previewed tonight's New Year's in Hershey!

​New Year’s Eve in Hershey, a family-friendly community celebration, takes place at Chocolatetown Square in Hershey, PA from 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Admission is free. Marking its 15th anniversary, Hershey New Year’s Eve presents “Rocking Through the Decades” with music from the 70s, 80s, 90s, and 2000s. Live entertainment on the main stage kicks off at 9:00 pm with The Mahoney Brothers present “Jukebox Heroes Live,” and continues with Pentagon from 10:30 – 11:55 pm.

​Activities for all ages takes place around town at The Hershey Story, The Museum on Ch ocolate Avenue and Hershey First United Methodist Church. A complete list of events can be found at http://www.hersheynewyears.org/events/.

​The event, supported by area business, government, and community organizations, includes local food vendors and a fireworks display. The Hershey’s® Kiss is raised three stories at Midnight from the historic Hershey Press Building, located at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Chocolate Avenue.

The Hershey's® Kiss is 7 feet tall, 80 inches across, and is approximately 300 pounds. With the famous Kisses® plume, the overall height of the Kiss is 12 feet. The Kiss was designed by Stoner Graphix, Inc. of Hummelstown, PA.