Penn State’s KJ Hamler to enter NFL Draft

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will forgo his final two seasons as a member of the Blue and White and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

He made the announcement Tuesday night on Twitter.

“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” Hamler wrote. “I will forgo my final (two) seasons at Penn State and enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“The past (three) years at Penn State have been nothing short of amazing. My time here has been an unforgettable experience and has prepared me for this next chapter in my life. For that, I will forever be grateful.”

Hamler hauled in 98 catches for 1,658 yards in two seasons as a member of the Nittany Lions. He caught 13 touchdown passes.

The red-shirt sophomore also had more than 1,000 kick return yards.

